Nearly every major river basin in South Central Texas has experienced flooding in July 2025

It’s a staggering fact, especially after our region has experienced a multi-year drought. But nearly every major river basin in South Central Texas has experienced flooding since July 4, 2025.

GUADALUPE RIVER

The Kerr County area experienced an extraordinary rainfall event, with 10 to 12 inches of rain falling in just a few hours on July 4. The volume of water that poured down amounted to more than 100 billion gallons. (KSAT)

An upper-level low combined with Gulf moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, setting up a scenario that would lead to some of the worst flooding the Guadalupe has ever seen.

Shortly after midnight, July 4, rain began in west Kerr County. In a matter of hours, up to a foot of rain fell, causing the river to rise and sweep away hundreds of people.

The Guadalupe River at Hunt rose to a staggering 37 feet. This is the largest and most devastating flood on record for this part of the river.

A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Drone footage shows stranded vehicles after flooding in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Vehicles sit submerged as a search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2025 Getty Images)

MEDINA RIVER

The same day that the Guadalupe River raged and took many lives, the Medina River also flooded. At 7 p.m. on July 4, the Medina River at Bandera crested at 17 feet in moderate flood stage. This is the highest flood the area has experienced since May of 2016.

Water from the flood flowed into the very empty, 2.5% full Medina Lake. The lake rose by about 10 feet to 5.2% full.

LLANO RIVER & LOWER COLORADO RIVER BASIN

Less than 24 hours after the Guadalupe River flooded, the same system brought over 20 inches of rain to the Llano and Colorado Rivers, which are a part of the Lake Travis watershed.

The Llano River at Llano rose to 26.5 feet, the highest flood since 2018. The San Gabriel River near Georgetown rose to 37 feet, the highest flood since 1956. Unfortunately, people were killed by the floodwaters.

As a result of an abundance of rain, the floodgates of Lake Buchanan were opened for the first time since May 2019.

FRIO RIVER

Just a week and a half after the July 4/5 floods, another stubborn low-pressure system parked over the Hill Country, bringing 8-10 inches of rain to the Leakey and Concan area early on Monday, July 14.

The waters rushed into the Frio River, causing it to flood. By 2 p.m., the river at Concan reached moderate flood stage, cresting at 13 feet. This is the highest flood since 2018.

River Road was flooded for a couple of days, stranding a group of people near Concan. Fortunately, no lives were lost due to floodwaters.

A flooded Frio River in Leakey, Texas. (Courtesy of Jeremy Farmer)

Flooding along the Frio River. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Flooding along the Frio River. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RIO GRANDE

The same system that caused flooding along the Frio River dropped 8-10 inches of rain in northern Maverick County. This caused the Rio Grande River to rise, and nearly 50 people had to be rescued in the small town of Quemado.

NUECES RIVER

Before sunrise on Tuesday, July 15, over 3 to 6 inches of rain fell along the Nueces River from Edwards County through Real County and into Uvalde County.

This resulted in a rise of the Nueces River at Laguna to 11 feet, which is a minor flood stage. Water covered several low water crossings. This is the highest flood for the Nueces since 2018.