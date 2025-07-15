Kerrville-based James Avery jewelry blown away by community support after Texas charm sells out

KERRVILLE, Texas – James Avery jewelry has stores across the nation, but the company started in Kerrville, Texas, in 1954 and has been headquartered there ever since.

While the July 4 floods in the Hill Country spared the company’s physical buildings, employees’ hearts were shattered by loss.

“We shut down for a few days just to kind of get a grip of what was happening,” said store manager Sandy Rocha.

Following the floods, the company announced Monday that 100% of proceeds from its “Deep in the Heart of Texas” charm would go to flood recovery efforts. The charm was originally created in 1981 and has been a top seller for the company.

Rocha said within hours of the announcement, the charm was sold out. It’s still on backorder as of Tuesday.

“That just meant a lot to us,” Rocha said. “It’s very emotional. You know, we have guests that come in and they tell us stories of what that charm means to them.”

Rocha wears her charm on her necklace, along with a ribbon charm and a green bead symbolizing Camp Mystic and the campers and counselors who died.

“I actually had it on my bracelet,” she said, but she moved it to her necklace to be closer to her heart.

Pointing out the case where the series of Texas charms are sold, Rocha said the “Kerrville” charm also just sold out this week.

“I can tell you the artisans right now are working very hard to get those orders filled for our guests,” she said.

People can still order the “Deep in the Heart of Texas” charm through Aug. 4, and all proceeds will still go to flood recovery.

Rocha said guests are beyond understanding that it may take up to six weeks to receive their charms.

“Every charm has a different story, but for this one I feel like the entire community, they know what this ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ charm means,” Rocha said.

It will now be the same story, one of strength and hope.

