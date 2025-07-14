‘We’re here with you’: Counselors offer free support to community following Hill Country floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – When devastating floods swept through the Hill Country on the Fourth of July, first responders weren’t the only ones who ran toward the crisis. Counselors also mobilized to take on the task of caring for the community’s mental health.

Counselors like Kelly Harris, a Hill Country native, have been in the community since Day 1.

Harris has worked with the Ecumenical Center for a decade and continues to contract with them, along with many other agencies. She traveled to Sutherland Springs, Uvalde and other major crisis situations to offer help for free to anyone who needs it.

The hardest part of the job, Harris said, is seeing the families.

“I know we still have many that are missing, and that is part of just the not knowing, and then on the other side,” Harris said. “When people do know, it’s a different type of grief.”

A lot of Harris’ work is with first responders.

“The first responders are really busy right now, so we’re supporting them as needed, but we’re also telling them, ‘We’re here with you for the long haul,’” Harris said.

Harris and the Ecumenical Center have distributed comfort kits to first responders filled with towels, socks, deodorant, toothbrushes, snacks and other essential items. Other packs have been filled with things for children and families.

Fredericksburg Fire Marshal Reagan Rabke and Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell, who are part of the team overseeing river recovery operations in Ingram and Hunt, told KSAT that mental health during large-scale tragedies is challenging.

“The department members here, they lost loved ones in this tragic situation, and we want to make sure when they leave here, they’re taken care of,” Bizzell said. “And that they can move forward.”

Rabke said the work they do can take a toll over time.

“They see this day in day out ... and we’re trying to provide them everything they need to where they can stay mentally, physically healthy,” Rabke said.

Harris said she will be in the area for “as long as it takes.”

“This is my community, I live just down the road,” Harris said. “And so, this community is going to need people to help for a long time.”

Anyone who has been directly affected by the floods is encouraged to contact the Ecumenical Center.

