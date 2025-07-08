Volunteers build comfort kits with the Ecumenical Center for Hill Country families, first responders

SAN ANTONIO – When tragedy hits, people in South and Central Texas communities ask the same thing: What can I do to help?

The Ecumenical Center in San Antonio has a good answer.

The center is not only accepting donations, but also preparing thoughtful comfort kits for both children and first responders in the Hill Country floods.

“Part of what we want to put into the comfort kits are things for them to do. So let’s put a box of crayons in. We’re trying to encourage expression because we can heal through expression,” Ecumenical Center CEO Mary Beth Fisk said.

Fisk stuffed each item into a box, explaining why each unique item is therapeutic.

“Bubbles are interesting. What they remind us to do is to breathe. So when you’re overwhelmed, when you’re feeling grief and loss, it’s important to make sure you remind yourself to breathe. Take a deep breath, blow the bubbles. Kind of gives you an activity to do,” Fisk explained.

She showed KSAT stacks of different journals that go in all the kits.

“We want to make sure and include a journal because these are going to all ages, and even the parents can use them. What those inner thoughts are, those fears, those things that they’ve either witnessed or been a part of, they can write about it, and that helps to lighten our load,” Fisk said.

The most special items were the cards on the table. Volunteers were able to write personal notes for not only families, but also first responders.

The first responder kits were separate, placed into bags.

Volunteers added socks, towels, cleaning and hygiene items, but also journals and mental health booklets.

“It gives many tips that are very important for protecting their own well-being and mental health as they’re doing such an important job. They have seen things no one should ever see,” Fisk said.

The Ecumenical Center will take the bags directly to the heroes in the field while they continue their work.

While volunteers filled the boxes and bags, community members hauled in their own donations to the next room over.

“Food, some new clothes, and we’ve got Dove soaps, Clorox items,” said Roberta Naples. “Watching it, you’re heartbroken. You want to know what you can do and this is the least we can do.”

Her husband Dr. Joe Naples said, “We’re just glad to be able to help a little.”

Others who came to donate had direct connections to the Hill Country.

“My parents lived in Kerrville for 30 years. So that was their community and we needed to donate. And I have a friend who lives in Ingram,” Andrea Maldonado said.

Her husband Rick Maldonado said his sister lives in Hunt. They said all their family members are fine, but their hearts are hurting for the overall community.

The Ecumenical Center is offering more volunteering and donation opportunities, so anyone interested in helping can call 210-616-0885 or check their website.

Most importantly, anyone who has been directly affected by this tragedy, including first responders, can receive free counseling from the center. They just need to call and make an appointment.