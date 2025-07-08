What does mental health support look like for Hill Country flood first responders?

KERR COUNTY, Texas – It is a question KSAT plans to put to city and county officials during a Tuesday morning press conference: What does mental health support look like for the first responders working in Hill Country flooding search and rescue efforts?

In Kerr County, first responders are facing long days and, at times, tough images during recovery efforts.

Chris Framstead, a firefighter and paramedic with the Bexar County ESD 4, said search and rescue crews are facing long days.

“So we’re here until they decide to demobilize us for the evening,” he said. “So, that’s, you know, whether that be 8, 9, 10 o’clock at night.”

Framstead is expecting to be assisting with recovery work through the end of the week.

“We’re gonna be here probably for the remainder of the week, as well,” he said.

For those needing to speak with someone regarding mental health, you can call Hill County Mental Health at 877-466-0660 for a 24/7 helpline.

More recent coverage of the Hill Country floods on KSAT: