U.S. Attorney’s Office warns of fraud schemes following deadly Hill Country floods

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas is warning people of fraud schemes following deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

“Natural disasters and severe weather can create opportunities for fraud, occurring at a time when people may be especially vulnerable, or targeting charitable intentions,” the office said in a news release Monday.

Officials confirmed Monday afternoon that more than 100 people have been killed from flooding throughout Central Texas.

Scammers target those in affected communities using methods including phone, text, mail, email and even going door-to-door to residents impacted by damaging storms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s news release.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a fraud scheme is urged to submit a report to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721. Reports can also be submitted at the link here.

Disaster-related complaints can also be reported to the local FBI field office by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

For more information on how to protect yourself from fraud schemes, click here.

