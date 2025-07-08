Man uses personal trolley to deliver hot meals to first responders, volunteers in Hill Country devastation

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Normally, Michael McKenzie uses a trolley car to sell ice cream and hot chocolate in the City of Kyle.

Now he’s driving that same trolley to deliver hot meals to first responders and volunteers helping in the aftermath of the catastrophic July 4 flooding across the Hill Country.

“We saw what happened, we saw the prayers going out, and we just felt compelled to be here,” McKenzie said.

>> How to help those affected by Texas Hill Country floods

McKenzie and friends from church loaded up and headed toward Camp Mystic, passing out bottled water and snacks and offering prayer.

They connected with Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit organization that enlists the help of trained chefs to cook hot meals for those working in the aftermath of the disaster.

McKenzie and his trolley have been delivering lunches and dinners daily.

“Lots of meals and socks,” he said. “They needed socks down at the main disaster area. And it’s stretches for miles.”

All day, volunteers with Mercy Chefs worked along a double-sided assembly line to package the meals and ship them out.

“Prayer is powerful, but sometimes you gotta be the one who just steps in and goes for it,” McKenzie said.

Read also: