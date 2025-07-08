Children’s Bereavement Center offers guidance, healing circles in wake of flooding tragedy

People are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – As the community continues to recover from the devastating flooding in the Hill Country, mental health experts say the emotional toll is especially heavy on children.

The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas has launched healing circles to help families and young people cope with the trauma.

“I feel like right now what we are all experiencing is a collective traumatic shock,” said Adriana McKinnon, chief program officer and licensed counselor at the center.

McKinnon said children are particularly vulnerable to the emotional and psychological impacts of witnessing or hearing about tragic events. In many cases, just seeing images of the devastation for the first time can be overwhelming.

“Sometimes children experience physiological, emotional and behavioral issues because the grief is so hard on them, and they’re just not able to process it as adults do,” she said.

She encourages parents and caregivers to offer a supportive and safe environment where children can ask questions freely. McKinnon also recommends repeating information as needed and being honest in answers to help kids feel more secure.

“If they hear directly from you, the caregiver or parent, that increases their sense of safety,” she said.

McKinnon emphasized that adults — especially first responders, volunteers or those directly impacted — may not feel the effects of trauma immediately. Seeking help, even later, is an important part of recovery.

“We are experiencing this collective trauma just by watching everything in the tragedy that a lot of families are going through,” she said. “So it’s important that we also take care of ourselves and seek help.”

The Children’s Bereavement Center offers both in-person and virtual resources.

