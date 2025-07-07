Volunteers, residents describe rescue efforts as they assist Hill Country crews’ flood recovery

INGRAM, Texas – A wave of volunteers and emergency crews from across the Lone Star State descended on the Hill Country this weekend to assist with rescue and recovery efforts following deadly flooding in Kerr County.

The aftermath paints a sobering picture: mangled vehicles, toppled RVs and children’s toys and clothing tangled high in the trees — stark reminders of the lives upended by the July 4 disaster.

“This was all full of water where we’re standing, and there was actually some people yelling for help in the trees,” Allen Brown, a resident who lives along the Guadalupe River, said.

Brown described the harrowing night, recalling cries for help that echoed through the darkness.

“It was pretty tough because it was in the dark, and we couldn’t see them,” Brown said.

As the floodwaters receded, the focus shifted to the painstaking task of searching for victims and clearing debris. However, with that, authorities are uncovering grim discoveries.

“Pretty sobering,” Brown said. “My son and a friend found the first (body), and it set them back pretty hard.”

Kerr County officials confirmed in a Sunday afternoon briefing that the death toll has risen to 68, including 28 children. Ten girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.

Helicopters continued to scan the river’s path to assist ground crews and ensure their safety as they sift through what’s left behind.

Among the volunteers is Lindsay Foster, who drove in from Austin with his own equipment.

“I got a skid steer, and I brought it down from Austin,” Foster said. “I’ve been pulling the piles apart gingerly where the dogs have been circling as to where they think they have a smell of a person.”

Foster, like many, was struck by the emotional toll.

“The clothing and the kids’ stuff is devastating … little toys, accessories,” he said.

Operations were briefly stopped just before 7 p.m. Sunday due to new flash flood concerns, but teams had worked tirelessly since early Sunday morning.

Despite the devastation, Brown said the response has been a bright spot in what has been a dark time.

“Pretty unbelievable; shows how much heart people have,” Brown said.

More help will be needed in the days, weeks and months to come as the region begins the long and challenging road to recovery.

