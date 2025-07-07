Some community search efforts in Comfort, Center Point paused after Sunday’s flood threat

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Flip flops, a T-shirt and jeans are all that Drew Yancey has left after the Hill Country floods.

“That’s my trailer,” he said, pointing to his RV that was floating among debris in the Guadalupe River.

Yancey co-owns the Guadalupe Keys RV Resort in Center Point. He said the floodwater on Friday swept all 12 trailers from his lot and left them nearly 200 yards away in the trees.

On Sunday, Yancey said he searched for medication and family heirlooms as others searched for life along the river.

“Nothing can go unturned,” state Rep. Josey Garcia said. “This part of Comfort is part of the river that hasn’t been deeply search(ed) yet.”

Garcia led approximately 40 volunteers in search and rescue efforts between Center Point and Comfort until the operation was cut short around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

KSAT crews also heard evacuation calls from the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuation call warned that rain on Sunday could bring more flooding on the Guadalupe River.

The alert paused some search efforts, but community members said they would resume the searches on Monday.

“We have to poke and sift through everything to make sure we aren’t missing something,” Garcia said.

