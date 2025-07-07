Timeline: When the warnings began for Kerr County before catastrophic flooding

A timeline of the deadly floods in the Texas Hill Country

KERR COUNTY, Texas – As families and search crews sift through debris, mangled trees and toppled vehicles in Kerr County after the catastrophic Fourth of July flooding, authorities are facing growing questions about whether enough warnings were issued.

As of Sunday, 68 people were killed, including 28 children, in flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County — an area long vulnerable to flooding.

The National Weather Service sent out a series of flash flood warnings in the early hours on Friday before issuing flash flood emergencies, a rare alert notifying of imminent danger.

Officials have insisted that no one saw the flood potential coming and have defended their actions.

In a news conference Friday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Kerr County does not have a warning system on the river.

When pressed by a reporter on why evacuations didn’t take place Thursday evening, Kelly said, “We didn’t know this flood was coming.”

TIMELINE: When the warnings began

5:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 2: Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced the agency activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of flooding in West and Central Texas

Morning of Thursday, July 3: National Water Center issues Flood Hazard Outlook, identifying flash flood potential for Kerrville and surrounding areas, according to the D National Water Center issues Flood Hazard Outlook, identifying flash flood potential for Kerrville and surrounding areas, according to the D epartment of Homeland Security

Approximately 1:45 p.m., Thursday, July 3: A Flood Watch was issued for Kerr County

6:22 p.m. Thursday, July 3: National Water Center warns of considerable flooding risks north and west of San Antonio, including Kerrville, according to the National Water Center warns of considerable flooding risks north and west of San Antonio, including Kerrville, according to the Department of Homeland Security

Approximately 8:12 p.m. Thursday, July 3: The Flood Watch was extended

1:14 a.m. Friday, July 4: Flash Flood Warning with “Considerable” tag issued for Bandera and Kerr Counties, triggering Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) and NOAA Weather Radio notifications, according to the Flash Flood Warning with “Considerable” tag issued for Bandera and Kerr Counties, triggering Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) and NOAA Weather Radio notifications, according to the Department of Homeland Security

Approximately 2:37 a.m. Friday, July 4: The Flash Flood Watch was extended

3:06 a.m. Friday, July 4: NWS NWS posted on X that a “very dangerous flash flooding event is ongoing across south-central Kerr County into northwest Bandera County”

Approximately 3:32 a.m. Friday, July 4: A River Flood Warning was issued for the Guadalupe River at Hunt

Approximately 3:28 a.m. Friday, July 4: A Downstream River Flood Warning was issued for the Guadalupe River in Kerrville

Approximately 3:36 a.m. Friday, July 4: A Flash Flood Warning was issued for south-central Kerr and northwest Bandera Counties

Approximately 3:56 a.m. Friday, July 4: A new River Forecast Warning was issued for the Guadalupe River at Hunt

Approximately 4:04 a.m. Friday, July 4: A Flash Flood Emergency was issued

4:23 a.m. Friday, July 4: NWS NWS posted on X that “a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION and a Flash Flood EMERGENCY is in effect”

Approximately 5:36 a.m. Friday, July 4: A Flash Flood Emergency for the Guadalupe River from Hunt through Kerrville and down to Center Point was issued

Officials say they didn’t expect this

Local officials have said they had not expected such an intense downpour that was the equivalent of months’ worth of rain for the area.

“There’s going to be a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of second-guessing and Monday morning quarterbacking,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes Kerr County. “There’s a lot of people saying ‘why’ and ‘how,’ and I understand that.”

On Friday, Kelly said, “Rest assured: no one knew this kind of flood was coming.”

“We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here, none whatsoever.”

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said he was jogging along the river early in the morning and didn’t notice any problems at 4 a.m. A little over an hour later, at 5:20 a.m., the water level had risen dramatically and “we almost weren’t able to get out of the park,” he said.

Rice also noted that the public can become desensitized to too many weather warnings.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration Sunday for Kerr County, activating the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Texas.

The president said he would likely visit on Friday.

