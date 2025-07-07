PHOTOS: Donation drives held in San Antonio to support those impacted by Hill Country floods

Bexar Democrats, in partnership with the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFFA) - IAFF 624, held a donation drive on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to help those affected from the Hill Country floods.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple donation drives were held Sunday in San Antonio to support those impacted by the Hill Country floods that occurred during the Fourth of July weekend.

Community members came together to donate essential items such as food, clothing, hygiene products and more.

Heavy flooding hit State Highway 39 along the Guadalupe River, west of Kerrville, before dawn on Friday.

The rain brought approximately one foot of rain overnight in Kerr County, which caused the flooding.

Hundreds were rescued and at least 68 people, including 28 children, were killed in connection with the floods, Kerr County officials said on Sunday.

Take a look at some photos that capture some donation drives organized to help those affected by the Hill Country floods:

Hemisfair

Hemisfair held a supply drive on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to support those affected by the Hill Country floods. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bexar Democrats, San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFFA) - IAFF 624

Bexar Democrats, in partnership with the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFFA) - IAFF 624, held a donation drive on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to help those affected from the Hill Country floods. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Folklores Coffee House

Folklores Coffee House was taking donations for those affected by the Hill Country floods on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

