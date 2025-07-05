PHOTOS: Severe flooding in Kerr County after heavy Fourth of July storms

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Fourth of July started with heavy storms hitting Kerr County overnight, causing the Guadalupe River to rise significantly.

As of Friday afternoon, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a news conference that the severe flooding killed at least 13 people. An unknown number of people remain unaccounted for, the sheriff said.

>> WATCH: KSAT crews capture videos of July 4 Hill Country flooding, severe weather across Kerr County

Between 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight.

Rain gauges have recorded over 10 inches of rain in Ingram, while radar estimates suggest rural areas received up to 13 inches, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Below are photos that were captured from the flooding in Kerr County:

Downed trees and leveled homes along Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Drone footage shows stranded vehicles after flooding in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Downed trees and leveled homes along Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rains and flooding have shut down several roads on July 4, 2025, in Kerr County. (KSAT)

Photojournalist Alex Gamez captured the moments homes were seen under water amid rising floodwaters near Kerrville on Riverside Drive on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Flooding on the Guadalupe River near Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Flooding on the Guadalupe River near Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

