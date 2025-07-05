Kerr County officials to give update on Guadalupe River flooding that killed at least 25 people

Downed trees and leveled homes along Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The City of Kerrville and Kerr County will provide an update on the deadly Guadalupe River flooding on Saturday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

During a news conference on Friday night, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 24 people were killed in Kerr County and another person died in Kendall County. Leitha said they are still notifying next-of-kin of the victims.

Video captured by KSAT cameras, residents and campers showed a swollen Guadalupe River carrying debris, cars and even houses and cabins downstream, as the area received more than 10 inches of rain.

Radar estimates show that more rural places may have received up to 13 inches of rain, according to KSAT meteorologists.

The flooding event has drawn comparisons to the July 1987 flood on the Guadalupe River in Comfort, which, to date, resulted in one of the Hill Country’s worst tragedies.

Gov. Greg Abbott said, “This is a time when we as a state, we as a community, need God more than ever.”

The governor said he had a meeting with authorities at the state and local levels. He said there’s an “extraordinary” level of collaboration to address everybody’s concerns as quickly as possible.

At the state level, Abbott said Texas Task Force No. 1 and Texas Task Force No. 2 have been deployed for rescue missions.

Abbott said the rescue missions will continue into the “darkness of the night and will be taking place when the sun rises in the morning (on Saturday).”

Additionally, the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are assisting in search efforts.

Also in Friday’s news conference, Abbott signed a disaster declaration for the following counties: Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba and Tom Green.

“My job is to tell people thank you. People from across the state have come to help. City, county, state, all working together, all working for the same goal,” Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said on Friday night.

Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 100 troopers were deployed on Friday morning to assist with rescue efforts. Additional teams are expected to arrive on Friday night and Saturday morning to continue operations.

Martin described the situation as a “mass casualty event.”

“We will not stop until every last person is accounted for,” Martin said.

General Thomas Suelzer of the Texas National Guard described aerial rescue operations.

“Today, we activated five helicopters with hoists to do rescue operations,” Suelzer said on Friday night. “They were paired with rescue swimmers from Texas Task Force No. 1. These crews train year-round just for this type of situation.”

“Additionally, we have three extra helicopters on the way to support the community,” said Suelzer.

As of Friday night, Suelzer said, rescue teams had evacuated or rescued 237 people, with 167 of those evacuations conducted by helicopter.

The coordinated efforts of state and local agencies continue as officials work tirelessly to bring relief and support to those affected by the disaster.

Campers reported missing

KSAT reported Friday morning that campers at the girls-only Camp Mystic in Kerr County had to be evacuated overnight.

In a separate Friday afternoon news conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said out of 750 girls, 23 are still unaccounted for.

An email from Camp Mystic to parents, which was obtained by KSAT, states that parents of campers who have not been accounted for have been notified.

The email states that campers at Cypress Lake and Senior Hill have been accounted for.

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email states. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

The highway was washed away, the email states.

Kelly said he didn’t have information on specific camps. Parents with questions should contact their camp directly, he said.

“We have a lot of camps,” Kelly said. ”What I do know is that everybody is doing their very best and trying to identify as much as we can."

County judge: Warning system not in place

In a news conference Friday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Kerr County does not have a warning system on the river.

When pressed by a reporter on why evacuations didn’t take place Thursday evening, Kelly said, “We didn’t know this flood was coming."

“Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming,” he said. “We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here, none whatsoever.”

The flash flood watch was issued for Kerr County at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The first flood warning was issued at 1 a.m. Friday.

In a Friday news conference, Patrick said Jay Hall, an assistant chief with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, “personally contacted the judges and the mayors in that area and notified them all of potential flooding.”

“It is up to the local counties and mayors under the law to evacuate if they feel a need, but that information was passed along,” he added.

10+ inches of rain

Between 10 and 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight, resulting in major flooding along the Guadalupe River. Click here for the latest forecast.

Rain gauges have recorded over 10 inches of rain in Ingram, but radar estimates suggest up to 13 inches in more rural areas.

Local authorities are working with other county and state agencies to respond to rescues.

“The entire county is an extremely active scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and not travel. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

KCSO spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, he said, adding that they’ve responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. People should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Comparisons to the 1987 flood

On the night of July 16, 1987, just outside Comfort, the kids at Pot O’ Gold Christian Camp were settling in for their final night of the retreat, while 30 miles up the Guadalupe River, at the other end of Kerr County, heavy rainfall would turn what had been a sleepy river into a wall of water.

While trying to evacuate the camp, a bus carrying 43 campers never made it across. Sadly, 10 of those on the bus drowned.

In Friday’s news conference, Kelly said the Friday flood “far surpasses the ‘87 flood."

Gov. Greg Abbott issues statement

Abbott issued the following statement on Friday in response to the deadly flooding.

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” Abbott said in an email. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

His office said the following state emergency response resources are available to support the local flood response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

The San Antonio Fire Department and Bexar County Emergency Services Districts have also deployed personnel and equipment to help with the response.