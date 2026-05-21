San Antonio cyclists ride in silence to honor fallen riders The 10-mile ride was to remember cyclists who have died or been injured on public roadways SAN ANTONIO – Cyclists rode through downtown Wednesday night without saying a word.
This is called the
Ride of Silence. It’s an annual event that happens internationally to remember cyclists who have died or been injured on public roadways.
In San Antonio, SATX Social Ride and ActivateSA put on the ride. Joey Pawlik, the executive director of ActivateSA, said this is an opportunity to push for public safety.
“It’s important here locally that we address the safety concerns we have, and the fatalities and serious injuries that have happened on our roadways to cyclists,” Pawlik said.
This year, cyclists rode 10 miles.
Between 2021 and 2025,
ActivateSA said 35 cyclists were killed in the city, and 117 others were seriously injured. So far in 2026, ActivateSA said one cyclist has died. Read also:
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About the Authors Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
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