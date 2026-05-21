San Antonio cyclists ride in silence to honor fallen riders

SAN ANTONIO – Cyclists rode through downtown Wednesday night without saying a word.

This is called the Ride of Silence. It’s an annual event that happens internationally to remember cyclists who have died or been injured on public roadways.

In San Antonio, SATX Social Ride and ActivateSA put on the ride. Joey Pawlik, the executive director of ActivateSA, said this is an opportunity to push for public safety.

“It’s important here locally that we address the safety concerns we have, and the fatalities and serious injuries that have happened on our roadways to cyclists,” Pawlik said.

This year, cyclists rode 10 miles.

Between 2021 and 2025, ActivateSA said 35 cyclists were killed in the city, and 117 others were seriously injured. So far in 2026, ActivateSA said one cyclist has died.

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