Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Northside ISD middle school principal arrested for DWI suspicion, records show
‘I’m gonna f--- you up’: SAPD officer fired after kneeing, slapping suspect during arrest, records show
‘That’s how broke the school district is’: Crystal City ISD has less than $500, interim superintendent says
2 arrested in drug bust at East Side home, Bexar County sheriff says
NEXT ROUND OF STORMS: Overnight into Thursday morning commute
SAPD fires officer 18 months after he was injured in drunk driving crash
What we know about Marlene Vidal, the South Texas mother charged with capital murder of her 2 children

Local News

NISD, SAPD investigating instructional assistant accused of assaulting 13-year-old

Officers are investigating a 37-year-old man

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

NISD, SAPD investigating instructional assistant accused of assaulting 13-year-old (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has launched an investigation after a 13-year-old reported an assault at Pat Neff Middle School in the Northside Independent School District.

The alleged assault happened on May 7, according to a woman who identified herself as the student’s parent.

The instructional assistant “screamed at her, and spat on her while yelling,” the parent wrote in an email. “He then hooked his hand into the back of her chair, violently shook it, and when she did not move out of fear, yanked and shoved it out from underneath her.”

SAPD said officers were contacted for someone to report an assault on May 8. Officers are investigating a 37-year-old man for injury to a child.

“Officers took a statement from the complainant and the suspect,” SAPD said.

Northside ISD confirmed campus administration is investigating.

“It is my understanding the individual is not on campus,” a Northside ISD spokesperson emailed.

The NISD spokesperson also said campus officials filed an SB 571 report, “requiring notification to the San Antonio Police Department, reporting the incident to Child Protective Services, and coordinating with NISD Human Resources.”

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...