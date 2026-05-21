NISD, SAPD investigating instructional assistant accused of assaulting 13-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has launched an investigation after a 13-year-old reported an assault at Pat Neff Middle School in the Northside Independent School District.

The alleged assault happened on May 7, according to a woman who identified herself as the student’s parent.

The instructional assistant “screamed at her, and spat on her while yelling,” the parent wrote in an email. “He then hooked his hand into the back of her chair, violently shook it, and when she did not move out of fear, yanked and shoved it out from underneath her.”

SAPD said officers were contacted for someone to report an assault on May 8. Officers are investigating a 37-year-old man for injury to a child.

“Officers took a statement from the complainant and the suspect,” SAPD said.

Northside ISD confirmed campus administration is investigating.

“It is my understanding the individual is not on campus,” a Northside ISD spokesperson emailed.

The NISD spokesperson also said campus officials filed an SB 571 report, “requiring notification to the San Antonio Police Department, reporting the incident to Child Protective Services, and coordinating with NISD Human Resources.”

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