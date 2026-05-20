Bexar County constable tases Marshall High School student accused of vandalizing vehicle, NISD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable tased a Marshall High School student accused of vandalizing a vehicle on school grounds, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

District police responded to Marshall High School’s parking lot on Wednesday, where officers found the student, the district spokesperson said.

NISD police attempted to detain the student, but the district spokesperson said the student evaded their custody.

After the male student evaded, a responding Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable tased the teenager and apprehended him. The district said a second unidentified student who intervened was also taken into custody.

At this time, it is unclear which charges the students will face.

In an unrelated incident, the district said a man (non-student and non-staff member) and another intervening Marshall High School student were also taken into custody on Wednesday in the school’s parking lot.

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