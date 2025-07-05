Flash flooding and torrential rain in Seguin, New Braunfels, northeast Bexar County

Rainfall totals as of 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025.

SEGUIN, Texas – A flash flood warning is in effect for areas near Seguin, New Braunfels and northeast Bexar County due to heavy tropical downpours on Saturday.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued the following flash flood warnings:

UNTIL NOON: Warning for Caldwell County

UNTIL 1 P.M.: Warning for eastern Comal County, Hays County, southwestern Caldwell County, northwestern Gonzales County and eastern Guadalupe County.

UNTIL 1:30 P.M.: Warning for central Guadalupe County

UNTIL 2 P.M.: Warning for northeastern Bexar County, south central Comal County and central Travis County

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne said the Guadalupe River is not rising at this time. Any flash flooding that people are experiencing in Seguin is street-level, Horne says.

KSAT reporter Erica Hernandez and photojournalist Alexis Montalbo are in Seguin covering the rain. Horne is also headed to Seguin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.