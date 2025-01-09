Map: Emergency road closures in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE AT 8:34 A.M. ON JULY 4: All of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville is closed due to flooding, according to the city.

Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park are also closed.

UPDATE AT 8:30 A.M. ON JULY 4: The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents of Comfort living along the Guadalupe River.

Below that you will find a statewide map of current road closures from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Statewide road closures

