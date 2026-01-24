WINTER STORM WARNING: Rain to Ice This Weekend Across San Antonio & the Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

EARLY SATURDAY: Rain and a few thunderstorms develop early Saturday

LATE SATURDAY MORNING–AFTERNOON: Hill Country begins icing first

AFTER 6 PM SATURDAY: San Antonio likely to switch from cold rain to freezing rain

SATURDAY NIGHT–EARLY SUNDAY: Travel impacts expected

MONDAY & TUESDAY MORNINGS: Very cold temperatures

FORECAST

A potent blast of Arctic air will bring a messy winter setup to South Texas, with rain transitioning to freezing rain and ice from Saturday evening into early Sunday. Hazardous travel is possible, especially in the Hill Country.

THIS MORNING

The leading edge of Arctic air swept across the region overnight, bringing bands of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some pockets of heavier rain were reported, and winds quickly picked up behind the front. Temperatures dropped sharply before sunrise, setting up a cold, wet start to Saturday.

Saturday Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Showers will continue through the early morning hours as colder air deepens across the region. Areas north of San Antonio—including the Hill Country and northern I‑35 corridor—will reach freezing earliest, allowing rain to begin freezing on contact.

SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

The most hazardous period arrives Saturday evening through Sunday morning as San Antonio temperatures fall to freezing after 6 PM, prompting a transition to freezing rain and causing ice to form first on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. In the Hill Country, a heavier round of freezing rain will lead to dangerous travel conditions and could trigger scattered power outages due to significant ice accumulation.

HILL COUNTRY: Rain will switch to ice Saturday morning. SAN ANTONIO: Rain will switch to ice Saturday night. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Overall, travel should be avoided from Saturday night into early Sunday. Ice totals are expected to reach around 0.25” in the Hill Country, with some spots potentially seeing more and experiencing tree damage or power issues, while San Antonio will likely see a thin glaze up to 0.10”, mainly on elevated or untreated surfaces; isolated higher amounts are possible where the strongest precipitation bands develop.

Ice impacts will be greatest in the Hill Country (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A HARD FREEZE TO START THE WEEK

Precipitation ends early Sunday, but temperatures will linger in the 30s. Clearing skies during the afternoon will allow for some melting, though any remaining water may refreeze Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s. Wind chill values may be in the single digits by Monday morning. Cover any exposed pipes, drip your faucets, and prepare for bitter cold. Tuesday morning will also see lows in the teens and 20s.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

