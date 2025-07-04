Severe weather, flooding affecting Kerrville; several road closures in effect, city says

KERRVILLE, Texas – Severe weather and flooding are affecting much of Kerrville, including planned Fourth of July events, according to a city spokesperson.

Heavy rain moved through the Texas Hill Country Thursday night into Friday morning. KSAT meteorologists said more than 6 inches of rain fell in the area, prompting severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has been working to evacuate people on State Highway 39 near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding.

Fourth of July events in Kerrville have been canceled, according to Stuary Cunyus, a public information officer for the city.

Cunyus said Louise Hays Park, where an event was planned, is currently flooded. The city is encouraging residents to exercise caution on the roads and to avoid low-water crossings.

Below are some of the roads closed in the area:

Arcadia Loop

Most of Thompson Drive

Guadalupe Street

Rio Robles

Riverside Drive

Currently, it is unknown if any deaths have been reported as a result of the floods.

KSAT has several crews scattered across Kerr County and will bring the latest information as it becomes available.

