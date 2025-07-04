WATCH: KSAT crews capture videos of July 4 Hill Country flooding, severe weather across Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Severe storms moved through the Texas Hill Country early Friday morning, prompting flooded roads, rescues and stalled vehicles.

A line of storms moved through Kerr County overnight, causing the Guadalupe River to rise significantly. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was working to evacuate people along State Highway 39 due to the flooding.

The NWS said that the Guadalupe River at Hunt has reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing the level during a major 1987 flood event.

The flooding in Kerrville prompted the cancellation of its planned Fourth on the River event, a city spokesperson said in an email to KSAT.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed fatalities in the catastrophic flooding event along the Guadalupe River on Friday morning.

However, the sheriff’s office did not confirm how many people were killed and said it would not release further information until families of the victims were notified.

KSAT had several crews across Kerr County monitoring the storm and its aftermath. See below for some of the videos captured across Kerr County.

