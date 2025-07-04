Severe weather in Kerr County prompts power outages, utility says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Severe weather early Friday morning has caused significant power outages across Kerr County, according to a Kerrville Public Utility Board outage map.

As of 8 a.m., over 5,200 people in the country were without power across 26 outages. The utility serves approximately 24,334 customers, the utility’s map said.

A Facebook post from the utility said ongoing flooding and road closures could affect restoration time for crews.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was working to evacuate people on State Highway 39 near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding.

Planned Fourth of July events in Kerrville were canceled due to flooding, a city spokesperson said in an email to KSAT.

KSAT meteorologists estimate that about six to 10 inches of rain have fallen in Kerr County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency in the area until 10 a.m.

The NWS said that the Guadalupe River at Hunt has reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing the level during a major 1987 flood event.

