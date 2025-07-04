KSAT viewers share photos, videos of catastrophic flooding in Texas Hill Country

KERR COUNTY, Texas – KSAT viewers are sharing images and videos of the catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country on Friday morning.
KSAT meteorologists Sarah Spivey and Justin Horne reported that more than 8 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area, resulting in major flooding along the river. Multiple deaths have been confirmed, according to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
Recommended Videos
The highest rainfall total so far is 5.5 miles west of Ingram, at 9.40 inches.
>> Multiple people killed in Kerr County flooding along Guadalupe River, campers missing
Take a look at the latest forecast here.
Here are some photos submitted to KSAT Connect:
JP Kerrville
Kerrville, Rio Robles Senior Community. After the river has receded. Showing an RV that was pushed into a permanent home.
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DEVASTATING KERR COUNTY FLOODING: Kerr County evacuating people near Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding
- MORNING RAIN IN SAN ANTONIO: Flooding not likely for SA, light rain lingers into the early afternoon
- FIREWORKS FORECAST: We’ll be watching for any rain, however chances are low
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.