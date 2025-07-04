Skip to main content
KSAT viewers share photos, videos of catastrophic flooding in Texas Hill Country

Multiple people have been killed, Kerr County judge says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT Connect image of Flat Rock Park in Kerrville on July 4, 2025. (KSAT Connect)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – KSAT viewers are sharing images and videos of the catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country on Friday morning.

KSAT meteorologists Sarah Spivey and Justin Horne reported that more than 8 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area, resulting in major flooding along the river. Multiple deaths have been confirmed, according to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.

The highest rainfall total so far is 5.5 miles west of Ingram, at 9.40 inches.

>> Multiple people killed in Kerr County flooding along Guadalupe River, campers missing

Take a look at the latest forecast here.

Here are some photos submitted to KSAT Connect:

JKeylon

State police helicopter rescuing stranded flood victims.

0
Kerrville
Debris from home at Ingram Damn.
Hank331

Debris from home at Ingram Damn.

0
Ingram
RedNeckRick

After the water receded.

0
Kerrville
Hank331

Ingram Cade Loop Bridge

0
Ingram
Lowery/Guadalupe trail head
RMeyer

Lowery/Guadalupe trail head

0
Kerrville
JP Kerrville

Kerrville, Rio Robles Senior Community. After the river has receded. Showing an RV that was pushed into a permanent home.

0
Kerrville
Water is starting to go down
Jsum814

Water is starting to go down

0
Kerrville
Jellystone Kerrvile
Jsum814

Jellystone Kerrvile

0
Kerrville
Image taken in Hunt on July 4, 2025, provided by Kathy Bullard. (KSAT)
Image taken in Kerrville on July 4, 2025, provided by Adia Yandrisovitz. (KSAT)

