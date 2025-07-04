KSAT viewers share photos, videos of catastrophic flooding in Texas Hill Country

KSAT Connect image of Flat Rock Park in Kerrville on July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – KSAT viewers are sharing images and videos of the catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country on Friday morning.

KSAT meteorologists Sarah Spivey and Justin Horne reported that more than 8 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area, resulting in major flooding along the river. Multiple deaths have been confirmed, according to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.

The highest rainfall total so far is 5.5 miles west of Ingram, at 9.40 inches.

>> Multiple people killed in Kerr County flooding along Guadalupe River, campers missing

Here are some photos submitted to KSAT Connect:

Image taken in Hunt on July 4, 2025, provided by Kathy Bullard. (KSAT)

Image taken in Kerrville on July 4, 2025, provided by Adia Yandrisovitz. (KSAT)

