Photos show damage, debris after deadly Hill Country floods

Damage along State Highway 39 in the Hill Country due to flooding on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Severe flooding in the Hill Country on Friday and Saturday caused significant damage across the region.

Hundreds of people were rescued and at least 43 people were killed after a storm brought nearly a foot of rain along Highway 39 along the Guadalupe River west of Kerrville before dawn on Friday.

That amount of rain in a short period of time sent floodwaters gushing through Kerr and Kendall Counties, causing the Guadalupe River to rise significantly.

Below are photos that were captured after the Hill Country floods:

How the Cade Loop area looks after the Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The aftermath of Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

How the Cade Loop area looks after the Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The aftermath of Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The aftermath of Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hill Country floods caused damage in Center Point in Kerr County, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Damage in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville after Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Damage from the Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Damage after the Hill Country floods on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

