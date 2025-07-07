Family of 33 survives Hill Country floods on hotel roof, woman and dogs ride out storm in kayak

HUNT, Texas – Amid the devastation and destruction in the Texas Hill Country, some victims shared stories of how they survived the now-deadliest natural disaster of 2025.

Some of the hardest-hit homes were located in Hunt, located in western Kerr County.

David Fry was vacationing with 33 family members at the River Inn Resort when the storm hit.

The River Inn Resort in Hunt, Texas where a family of 33 rode out the Texas Hill Country flooding on the roof of the hotel. (KPRC)

“This area has been very near and dear to our families for a long time,” Fry said.

The room where Fry’s aunt and uncle stayed had one wall completely torn off.

The interior of a room at the River Inn Resort in Hunt, Texas where a family of 33 rode out the Texas Hill Country flooding on the roof of the hotel. (KPRC)

Mother Nature created devastating images, giving the appearance of time standing still.

Swim trunks were left hanging on a hook outside a room. A set of dominoes was left out waiting for the next game. A DVD was on the ground near a set of mailboxes along the side of the only road in and out of town.

A DVD sits on a branch along the only road in and out of Hunt, Texas on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (KPRC)

Water rose more than 25 feet in roughly 45 minutes early Friday morning.

“That’s when we went through banging on doors, just trying to notify as many people as possible and get them out and push them up to the road,” Fry said. “A couple of vehicles had already been lost off the roadway to fast water.”

Fry’s family said they had no choice but to climb up on the roof of the building, hoisting each other up.

Fry saved his family and others at the hotel, as well as people stranded in homes across the street.

They all survived.

Woman rides out storm with dogs in a kayak

As the storm rolled down river, Diana Smith found herself in an incredibly dangerous situation as water surrounded her home.

“I just screamed. I called 9-1-1. Nothing happened. And I screamed ‘God, I don’t know what to do,’” Smith recalled.

The inside of a home in Hunt, Texas after the Texas Hill Country Floods. (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I open the front door and it sweeps both my dogs (in) different directions and I’m panicking thinking, ‘Now what the hell am I gonna do?’” Smith continued. “I said a prayer when I was standing on my porch. Both my parents are deceased. And I said, ‘Mom, Dad, God, help.’”

Smith and her two dogs jumped into a kayak to ride out the storm.

Diana Smith rode out the Texas Hill Country flooding in a kayak with her two dogs while holding onto her home in Hunt, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I don’t know what to think. I think I’m still in shock,” Smith said.

“You know, it was, it was very, very close call and have we been 10 or 15 minutes later. Yeah, we’ve been too late,” Fry added.

