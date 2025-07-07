UTSA mourns loss of faculty member to Hill Country floods

A faculty member at the University of Texas at San Antonio was among the confirmed victims in the Central Texas flooding, according to a press release from the university.

SAN ANTONIO – A faculty member at the University of Texas at San Antonio was among the confirmed victims in the Hill Country flooding, according to a news release from the university.

Katheryn Eads, a psychology senior lecturer, was identified by UTSA on Monday. Two people believed to be UTSA students are still missing, the release stated.

Recommended Videos

“The last several days have been deeply painful for our university community as we continue to learn more about the immense devastation and loss that is so close to us,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said.

At least 75 people, including 27 children, are dead from flooding in Kerr County, Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a Monday morning news conference. Ten girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp on the Guadalupe River, are still unaccounted for, Leitha said.

>> 75 dead, including 27 children, due to Kerr County floods; 6 killed in Kendall County, officials say

At least 90 deaths have been reported in the Central Texas floods across the Fourth of July weekend.

“While there are no words to make this terrible situation better, I urge us all to lean in with compassion to support each other and those whose lives are forever impacted by this tragic event. Our community needs us, and I know that together, we can help each other find a way through.” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy

Eads joined UTSA in 2022 and became a full-time faculty member in the Department of Psychology in the College for Health, Community and Policy in 2025, according to UTSA.

“Dr. Eads was an extraordinary educator whose devotion to her students and to the craft of teaching embodied the very best of our academic community,” said Heather Shipley, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

The UTSA release said “a number” of faculty and staff live or own property in the areas devastated by the floods. The university has offered assistance and support to all those affected.

“Through her insight, expertise and unwavering commitment to student success, she inspired generations of learners and colleagues alike. Her absence leaves a profound void at UTSA, but her impact will continue to resonate through the lives she touched,” Shipley said.

Read more on the victims of the Hill County Floods: