Camp Mystic confirms deaths of 27 campers, camp counselors after Hill Country floods

A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Camp Mystic has confirmed the deaths of 27 campers and camp counselors in the catastrophic floods on July 4, according to a statement on the camp’s website.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," the statement read in part.

The camp, which is located west of Kerrville in Kerr County, was evacuated early Friday as the area received at least 10 inches of rain.

As of Sunday night, 10 girls and one counselor had still been accounted for, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

The camp said it had been in communication with state and local authorities to locate the missing campers and counselors.

Kerrville city officials will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to share updated details.

Longtime camp owner killed while trying to save lives

On Saturday, the Kerrville Daily Times confirmed longtime owner Richard “Dick” Eastland was killed while trying to save girls at the camp. Eastland’s nephew was the first to announce the death on Facebook in a post that has since been deleted or made unavailable.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly told the Washington Post that Eastland died in a helicopter on the way to a Houston hospital.

Campers reportedly saw Eastland as a father figure while they were away from home at Camp Mystic.