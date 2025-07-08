Virginia-based nonprofit to give ‘blessing buckets’ to Kerr County flood survivors

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The devastation from the Hill County floods has triggered a call to action across our country.

One group answering the call is the nonprofit God’s Pit Crew, based in Danville, Virginia.

The group is sending volunteers and supplies to help those affected in Kerr County.

Two tractor-trailers of “blessing buckets” filled with essential items are being distributed by local partners and churches.

“Our hearts, our prayers are with all of our friends,” one of the group’s members said. “They are impacted in Texas. Texas goes through a lot. This is not our first time responding out there, and this is so devastating. We just want them to know that we are coming. Hope is on the way.”

Up to fifty volunteers will soon help with debris removal and cleanup.

God’s Pit Crew also sent special play pails to children affected by the floods.

