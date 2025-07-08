Center Point residents mobilize to support flood-hit volunteer fire department

CENTER POINT, Texas – Efforts out of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department on Monday focused on search, rescue and recovery. But the department is dealing with a devastation of its own: the aftermath of about seven feet of water inside its station.

On Friday, the Hill Country floods hit CPVFD. A post from the department on Facebook estimates that about 99% of their tools and equipment at the station were lost in the floodwater.

But because their crews were responding at the time of the flood, no person or vehicle was impacted.

>> How to help those affected by Texas Hill Country floods

To help rebuild the community institution, neighbors have created a donation drop in Center Point, located in the CPISD little gymnasium on China Street.

Hundreds of donated water bottle cases were stacked inside and outside the building on Monday afternoon.

John Finster said they’ve been collecting food, water and supplies to support the department and their community.

“All this is going to the community,” he said. “We’re going to keep going.”

Donation Coordinator Amanda Whitworth said her priority is getting people in need connected to the supplies they’ve collected.

“We have all kinds of things,” she said. “And, we have trailers on standby waiting to come and deliver more.”

Financial assistance is their main need right now. Checks can be sent to CPVFD at P.O. Box 494, Center Point, Texas 78010.

CPVFD is continuing to clean its station. Anyone in Center Point who sees any firefighting gear that may have been lost as a result of the floods is asked to return it to the station.

