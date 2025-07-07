Vigil, donation drive for victims of Hill Country floods to be held in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community will gather downtown to remember and support victims of the Hill Country floods.

The candlelight vigil and donation drive will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Travis Park.

KSAT will livestream the vigil in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Centro San Antonio organized the vigil as a way to remember those lost in the floods and to collect non-monetary donations and resources for those in need.

Here is a list of helpful items that can be donated:

Personal care and hygiene

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Soap/Body wash

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers and baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Towers and washcloths

Blankets and bedding

Clothing

New socks and underwear (all sizes)

T-shirts and lightweight sweatshirts

Shoes or flip flops (new or gently used)

Ponchos and light rain gear

Cleaning supplies

Trash bags

Paper towers

Disinfectant wipes

Mops, brooms, scrub brushes

Work and latex gloves

Non-perishable food

Canned goods with pull-tops

Baby formula and baby food

Bottled water

Peanut butter

Snack packs

Pet food and supplies

Miscellaneous support items

Flashlights and batteries

First aid kits

Phone chargers and power banks

Utensils, paper plates and cups

Reusable bags or tote bags

The Red Cross and Goodwill will assist in collecting non-perishable donations.

The vigil will also honor the 13 lives lost last month from the fatal Beitel Creek floods in San Antonio.

According to Centro, free parking is available at some city garages downtown.