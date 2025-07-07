Vigil, donation drive for victims of Hill Country floods to be held in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community will gather downtown to remember and support victims of the Hill Country floods.
The candlelight vigil and donation drive will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Travis Park.
KSAT will livestream the vigil in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Centro San Antonio organized the vigil as a way to remember those lost in the floods and to collect non-monetary donations and resources for those in need.
Here is a list of helpful items that can be donated:
Personal care and hygiene
- Toothbrushes/toothpaste
- Soap/Body wash
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Towers and washcloths
- Blankets and bedding
Clothing
- New socks and underwear (all sizes)
- T-shirts and lightweight sweatshirts
- Shoes or flip flops (new or gently used)
- Ponchos and light rain gear
Cleaning supplies
- Trash bags
- Paper towers
- Disinfectant wipes
- Mops, brooms, scrub brushes
- Work and latex gloves
Non-perishable food
- Canned goods with pull-tops
- Baby formula and baby food
- Bottled water
- Peanut butter
- Snack packs
- Pet food and supplies
Miscellaneous support items
- Flashlights and batteries
- First aid kits
- Phone chargers and power banks
- Utensils, paper plates and cups
- Reusable bags or tote bags
The Red Cross and Goodwill will assist in collecting non-perishable donations.
The vigil will also honor the 13 lives lost last month from the fatal Beitel Creek floods in San Antonio.
According to Centro, free parking is available at some city garages downtown.