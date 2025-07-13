City of Kerrville mayor announces new website to aid Hill Country flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – City of Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. introduced a new website on Saturday where residents can receive comprehensive information and resources following the recent deadly Hill Country floods.

The new site, KerrTogether.com, aims to centralize support options for those affected by the disaster.

The website provides information on how volunteers can register in advance to aid in flood recovery.

People can head to Antler Stadium, located at Highway 16 and Holdsworth Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to volunteer.

In the video, Herring said that Gov. Greg Abbott had set up a free, confidential counseling hotline to support mental health following the flooding. The number is 833-812-2480.

“It’s OK to ask for help. I don’t care how big and burly you are,” Herring said. “It’s OK to ask for help. I would ask you to take care of yourself. It’s important."

He encouraged residents to seek counseling or talk with friends and family, sharing that he found counseling helpful.

“I personally went to get counseling this week, and it helped me, and I think it can help you,” he said.

Watch the video player above for Herring’s full message and more information on available resources.

