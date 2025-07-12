LIST: All the musicians raising money for those impacted by Hill Country floods

SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: George Strait performs onstage during George Strait's Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert; Strait and special guests Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Early Keen perform in concert at the Majestic Theatre on September 12, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

Several musicians have announced their plans to support those impacted by the devastating Hill Country floods.

The Fourth of July catastrophe in the Hill Country has made it one of the deadliest floods in Texas History.

More than 120 people across the Texas Hill Country were killed due to the flooding, and even more remain missing.

Below is a list of artists who have announced benefit concerts and other plans to raise money for Hill Country flood relief:

George Strait

Country music legend George Strait announced plans to host an intimate donor dinner and concert on July 27 in Boerne.

Strait and Vaqueros del Mar will be joined by William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen and others at the event.

The event is limited to 1,000 guests due to the intimate setting.

Donations will be collected by the Del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and distributed to families directly affected by the floods.

Tickets and tables, starting at $1,000, are now available for purchase. In a press release, it states that complimentary tickets will be provided to local first responders.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait said in a news release. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all.”

Maná

Renowned Mexican rock band Maná will donate a portion of earnings made at upcoming San Antonio concerts to flood relief.

The four-time Grammy-winning band is performing at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center from Sept. 5-6, kicking off the “Vivir Sin Aire Tour.”

A portion made at both shows will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

Randy Rogers Band

In a social media post, Randy Rogers Band announced it will donate all July 12 merchandise sales to Operation BBQ Relief, which feeds communities and first responders after disasters.

Robert Earl Keen

Robert Earl Keen, who owns a ranch just outside Kerrville, is lending his talents in an upcoming concert that will benefit many of his Hill Country neighbors impacted by the floods.

Keen’s benefit concert will be held on Aug. 28 at the Whitewater Amphitheater along the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels.

The country music artist teased that the benefit concert would feature a “star-studded lineup” that would begin in the mid-afternoon and end “far into the night.”

Shakira

Shakira told fans at her San Antonio concert that she was dedicating her show to victims of the floods.

The Colombian singer-songwriter said she would donate a portion of the proceeds from her July 5 concert to support the flood recovery effort.

Shelly Lares

Tejano star Shelly Lares announced plans for a benefit concert called “One Stage, One Heart.”

The concert will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, July 18, at the Woodlawn Theatre at 1920 Fredericksburg Road.

Organizers suggested a donation of $50 per person. All proceeds will go toward flood relief efforts.

Other efforts

Ron White

Musicians aren’t the only people helping the Hill Country community.

Comedian Ron White announced on social media that all proceeds from his San Antonio show will go toward his Guadalupe Love Fund. He will perform on Aug. 8 at the Majestic Theatre.

In an Instagram video, White said he wants to raise money for fire departments that have lost equipment while responding to the floods.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15.

