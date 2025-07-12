Actor Dennis Quaid says daughter was at summer camp during Texas flood disaster

This image released by ShowBiz Direct shows Dennis Quaid in a scene from "Reagan." (ShowBiz Direct via AP)

Actor Dennis Quaid revealed that his 17-year-old daughter, Zoe, was working as a counselor at a summer camp in Texas when deadly flash floods tore through the Hill Country early this month.

Zoe was at a camp located about 75 miles north of Kerrville, the actor told Fox News. While the site was not directly impacted by flooding, Quaid said he wasn’t able to reach his daughter the night the storm began, leading to hours of uncertainty.

Cell service in the area was down, and closed roads made communication difficult for many families trying to contact loved ones. Quaid said he later learned that Zoe and others at the camp were safe.

Quaid, who grew up in Houston, has deep ties to Texas and the Hill Country. His family is also connected to others who were personally affected by the floods. Among the victims was 9-year-old Janie Hunt, a relative of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. The Quaids are close friends of the Hunt family, according to media reports.

Though Zoe’s camp was not harmed, the tragedy weighed heavily on Quaid, who described the night as one filled with fear and waiting. The loss experienced across the region hit close to home.

While his daughter made it out safely, Quaid has publicly acknowledged the heartbreak many others are facing and expressed support for those continuing to grieve.

Quaid encouraged support for the affected communities and highlighted the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, a local effort providing aid and helping families with recovery and rebuilding.

