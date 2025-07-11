George Strait announces benefit concert for those impacted by Texas Hill Country floods

BOERNE, Texas – Country music legend George Strait announced plans to host a benefit concert for those affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country, according to a news release.

The release said that Strait will host an intimate donor dinner and concert on July 27 in Boerne.

Recommended Videos

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent floods is hard to wrap your head around,” the release stated. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all.”

Strait and Vaqueros del Mar will be joined by William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park and Hudson Westbrook at the event.

The release stated that the event is limited to 1,000 guests due to the intimate setting.

“The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives,” the post stated.

>>> 96 people, including 36 children, dead after Hill Country flooding, Kerr County officials say

Donations will be collected by the 501 (c) (3) Vaqueros Del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and distributed to families directly affected by the floods.

Tickets and tables, starting at $1,000, are now available for purchase. The release said that complimentary tickets will be provided to local first responders.

For ticket inquiries, email Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

Read more: