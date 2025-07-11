President Donald Trump expected to visit Kerr County Friday as death toll from July 4 flooding nears 100

KERR COUNTY, Texas – One week after flooding ripped through the Texas Hill Country, numbers from the disaster are stark:

96 people — 60 adults and 36 children — are dead in Kerr County, and 161 are missing

Five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing

Eight people were confirmed dead in Kendall County

Kerr County officials canceled their usual morning press conference on Friday, according to an email to news media.

Friday marks one week since the flooding hit Kerr County and other parts of Texas, killing at least 120 statewide:

Travis County: 8 dead (4 missing)

Williamson County: 3 dead

Burnet County: 5 dead (1 missing)

Tom Green County: 1 dead

Flooding in the Hill Country has made it one of the deadliest floods in Texas History.

President Trump, first lady to survey damage on Friday

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to visit the site of the floods on Friday. The president has pledged to provide whatever relief Texas needs to recover.

The president and first lady are expected to arrive in Kerrville at 12:20 p.m.

At 2:10 p.m., the pair will participate in a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials, according to The White House.

They are expected to depart Kerrville at 3:15 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are joining the visit, with the senators expected to fly to their state aboard Air Force One.

The president told reporters, “It’s a horrible thing” what happened in Texas with the recent deadly floods.

“Nobody can even believe it,” he said. “That much water, that fast.”

Trump extends major disaster declaration to more Texas counties

Ahead of his visit to flood-ravaged Central Texas, Trump on Thursday approved a request from Abbott to extend the major disaster declaration beyond Kerr County to eight additional counties, making them eligible for direct financial assistance to recover and rebuild.

“I thank President Trump and his Administration for their swift and continued support,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday. “Texas will continue to deploy all available resources and support to help those impacted until the job is done.”

More counties could be added to the disaster declaration as further information from the damage assessments becomes available, according to FEMA.

FAA issues temporary flight restriction over Hill Country search area

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary flight restriction for counties in the Texas Hill Country affected by recent flooding, according to a Thursday news release.

The restriction targets aircraft and drones from operating without permission.

“Adherence to the temporary flight restrictions rules must be followed for the safety of all aircraft and ground personnel within the area,” the release said.

Earlier this week, a private drone collided with a rescue helicopter over the Hill Country flood zone. The City of Kerrville posted on its Facebook page, stating that the drone had been operating in restricted airspace.

The helicopter made an emergency landing, and no injuries were reported.

2,100+ responders from 10 states working in Kerr County

During a news conference on Thursday, Kerrville Community Services Officer Jonathan Lamb said more than 2,100 responders are on the ground in Kerr County. Ten states have deployed specially trained teams to Kerr County to assist with recovery efforts.

According to the Kerrville Public Utility Board, power has been restored to areas that lost electricity during the July 4 floods.

KSAT meets the first person in line outside makeshift FEMA center in Kerrville

On Thursday morning, KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga met with Wayne Donaghe, the first in line at a makeshift FEMA recovery center at a church in Kerrville.

Donaghe recounted how he, his wife, son and dog, Sassy, escaped their home before rising floodwaters overtook it.

“Saw a house go by and a car light go by and knew we had to get out,” he said. “By the time I got everybody out of the bed, it was already, I don’t know, maybe two inches from coming in my house.”

Donaghe said his home was a total loss, but he hoped to return and rebuild with the assistance of FEMA.

Emergency alert request from first responders in Kerr County met with delay

A request from a firefighter with the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department to send a mass emergency alert to warn residents of impending flooding was delayed, according to dispatch audio obtained by KSAT from a source.

The request came in at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, July 4. However, a source told KSAT that neither the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office nor the Kerrville Police Department sent a CodeRED Alert to some residents until 10:04 a.m. on July 4.

Fredericksburg, Ingram, Andrews County fire officials update search and rescue efforts

Fire officials from Ingram and Fredericksburg said on Thursday that search and rescue teams continue to work tirelessly along the Guadalupe River to find missing people after the Hill Country floods.

A Fredericksburg fire official said on Thursday the top priority is to provide closure to families of those still missing.

“Our number one goal in this operation is to find the loved ones that are missing,” Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said. “We are working diligently every day."

Bizzell said about 300 personnel are working the area.

“We are encountering tremendous debris problems in the river,” Bizzell said. “We have ground crews that are going in by hand and searching and trying to see what we can do from a recovery standpoint."

Watch the entire Thursday press conference below:

The operation faces challenges from massive debris piles along the river, with the piles being 20-30 feet high, according to Fredericksburg Fire Marshal Reagan Rabke.

During the Thursday press conference, Bizzell said crews in Ingram were working to remove debris from an eight-mile stretch of the river littered with debris.

The search includes first responders from across Texas as well as teams from Canada and Mexico.

Andrews County Sheriff Charles Stewart said agencies involved also include the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Volunteers and professionals are combing through debris, checking vehicles and RVs, and sometimes entering the water.

Officials ask that debris piles be left untouched until public safety crews have thoroughly searched. Once cleared, professional teams may use heavy machinery to remove large debris.

Officials warn that the process could take months to thoroughly cover the river.

The search along the Guadalupe River following the Fourth of July floods spans 80 miles. (KSAT)

Stewart emphasized a strict no-fly zone for drones over the search area.

He also urged volunteers to check in at the fire station before going to the river to ensure safety and coordination.

Officials said the search operations have been running from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Gov. Greg Abbott, others tour affected area

On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a news conference, Abbott and several officials were given an aerial tour of the aftermath of the deadly Hill Country floods.

Watch Tuesday’s tour below.

Abbott reminded the public to report any people they believe to be missing by calling 830-258-1111 or visiting kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov.

Reports should include name, last known location and any additional identification information.

During Tuesday’s news conference with the governor, Freeman Martin with the Texas Department of Public Safety said as many as 10 people are also missing in Travis County due to flooding in Central Texas.

Three people were reported missing after being swept away in Williamson County. All three bodies had been recovered by Tuesday, according to Martin.

Watch the full Tuesday afternoon press conference in the video player below:

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said the city was grateful for all in-kind donations, and the city was working on “a new system to accept donations.” Updates for those plans would be posted to the city’s Facebook page.

You can watch the Tuesday morning press conference in the video player below:

Lt. Col. Ben Baker with the Texas Game Wardens said nearly 300 wardens have searched over 26 river miles as part of recovery efforts.

Baker said Texas Game Wardens have conducted 444 rescues and 30 recoveries.

Baker called the conditions first responders are dealing with, such as muddy terrain, “extremely challenging.”

“It’s extremely treacherous, time-consuming (and) it’s dirty work,” Baker said. “We’re having to go layer-by-layer peeling these off to make those recoveries.”

Leitha said officials would work to put together a timeline of their actions, from when the first alert was issued to when the river began flooding.

However, Leitha said it was not currently his priority; rather, he was focusing on locating those still missing and identifying their families as needed.

State inspected Camp Mystic two days before deadly floods; camp had emergency plan

State officials verified that Camp Mystic had an emergency plan in place before the July 4 floods, according to records obtained on Tuesday by KSAT Investigates.

Department of State Health and Human Services records show it inspected the camp along the Guadalupe River on July 2, two days before heavy rain flooded the Hill Country.

Records show there were 64 staff members and 386 campers at the Guadalupe portion of the campgrounds during that inspection.

Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, which runs independently of the Guadalupe River, had a combined 215 staffers and campers when inspectors visited the properties on July 2.

Kerr County Commissioners had conversations about flood warning system

Minutes from a 2016 Kerr County Commissioners Court found that discussions on a flood warning system had been ongoing for several years.

An emergency management coordinator currently serving Kerr County discussed several existing flood warning resources present in the county, but indicated none were “really flood control or flood warning systems.”

The county had applied for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the county’s goal of installing a system. Its application was not selected, according to an ABC News report.

Boil water notice for Canyon Lake-area residents

The Texas Water Company has issued a boil water notice for residents in the Canyon Lake area following severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The Texas Water Company said flooding caused an influx of debris and sediment into Canyon Lake. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the public water system, Canyon Lake Shores, to issue the notice, effective immediately.

The boil water notice currently affects a range of subdivisions in the Canyon Lake area. Click here for the latest.

San Antonio-area state lawmaker lends a hand

State Rep. Josey Garcia, a San Antonio lawmaker who represents portions of the West Side, joined KSAT 12 News anchor Ernie Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the search and recovery effort in Kerrville.

“We connected with (state) representative Wes Virdell, who is my colleague in the (state) House,” Garcia, a former combat veteran, said. “Him and I are Air Force veterans. When this tragedy occurred, my first instinct was to call him and to check on him and his family and to give them our prayers and to let him know that, as his battle buddy, we had his back.”

Watch Zuniga’s interview below.

Bexar, Guadalupe counties included in expanded disaster declaration

On July 5, Abbott expanded his disaster declaration to include the following counties:

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Guadalupe

Travis

Williamson

Abbott had previously signed a disaster declaration for the following counties during Friday’s news conference: Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba and Tom Green.

Remembering the victims of the flood

Officials have not released the names of people killed in the floods, but relatives and friends of victims have taken to social media to remember their loved ones.

Click here to read more about the victims.

How to help

As rescue operations continue in the Hill Country, many are asking how they can support those affected by the floods.

Click here to read about some ways to help victims and their families, as well as how to support first responders.

County judge: Warning system not in place

In a July 4 news conference, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Kerr County does not have a warning system on the river.

When pressed by a reporter on why evacuations didn’t take place Thursday evening, Kelly said, “We didn’t know this flood was coming.”

“Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming,” Kelly said. “We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here, none whatsoever.”

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Kerr County at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. The first flood warning was issued at 1 a.m. Friday.

In a July 4 news conference, then-acting Governor (and current Lt. Gov.) Dan Patrick said Jay Hall, an assistant chief with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, “personally contacted the judges and the mayors in that area and notified them all of potential flooding.”

“It is up to the local counties and mayors under the law to evacuate if they feel a need, but that information was passed along,” Patrick added.

WATCH: KSAT 12’s Sarah Spivey explains the Guadalupe River’s crest over Friday and Saturday.

10+ inches of rain

Between 10 and 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight on July 4, resulting in major flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The level of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville on July 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Rain gauges have recorded more than 10 inches of rain in Ingram, but radar estimates suggest up to 13 inches in more rural areas.

Kerr County spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT on July 4 that it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, he said, adding that they’ve responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. People should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Comparisons to the 1987 flood

On the night of July 16, 1987, just outside Comfort, the kids at Pot O’ Gold Christian Camp were settling in for their final night of the retreat, while 30 miles up the Guadalupe River, at the other end of Kerr County, heavy rainfall would turn what had been a sleepy river into a wall of water.

While trying to evacuate the camp, a bus carrying 43 campers never made it across. Sadly, 10 of those on the bus drowned.

In a July 4 news conference, Kelly said the Friday flood “far surpasses the ‘87 flood."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

