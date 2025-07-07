Drone strikes rescue helicopter over Hill Country flood zone

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A private drone collided with a rescue helicopter over the Hill Country flood zone on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

In a social media post, the City of Kerrville said the drone was operating in restricted airspace, and the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing.

As a result, a piece of response equipment is now out of service, the post stated.

At a Monday morning press conference, City Manager Dalton Rice urged the public to keep personal drones out of the air as authorities conduct their search and rescue operations.

On Monday afternoon, city officials stated, “This is not a suggestion,” and emphasized that federal airspace rules are in place to protect lives during emergencies.

“It’s vital to keeping people and equipment safe,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Kerr County officials reiterated on Monday afternoon that 10 campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

The Hill Country remains under a flood watch on Monday until 7 p.m. For the latest forecast, click here.

