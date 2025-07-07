Flood Watch until 7pm, rapid runoff possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOOD WATCH: Includes much of area until 7pm

AMOUNTS: 2-4″, bullseye of 5+, hard to know where

CONCERNS: Additional rainfall will lead to rapid runoff & quick flooding

FORECAST

We’ll be closely monitoring the radar this morning, as rainfall is once again taking shape. Please be weather aware, especially in places that have already seen flooding.

**FLOOD WATCH TODAY**

until 7pm

Hill Country, I-35 corridor, includes Kerrville, San Antonio

2-4″, with bullseye of 5″+

Impossible to know where heaviest rain will fall

Due to recent flooding, rapid runoff could create dangerous flash flooding

Best odds for rain are during the first half of the day

Flash Flood Watch today until 7pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TUESDAY

Unfortunately, we may not be done yet. Another small disturbance coming out of the Gulf could once again bring downpours to South Texas. Rain chances sit at 40% on Tuesday.

Rain chances this week/weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRIER CONDITIONS BY END OF WORK WEEK

Drier air is forecast to arrive by Thursday into Friday. This hopefully will give us an opportunity to dry out some, before more small rain chances arrive this weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

5-DAY RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall totals over the last 5 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LAKE LEVELS

Latest reservoir levels (7/7) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AQUIFER

Latest Aquifer Reading (7/7) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

