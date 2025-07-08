Canyon Lake-area communities under boil water notice following Guadalupe River flooding

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Water Company has issued a boil water notice for residents in the Canyon Lake area following severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The Texas Water Company said flooding caused an influx of debris and sediment into Canyon Lake. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the public water system, Canyon Lake Shores, to issue the notice, effective immediately.

The boil water notice currently affects a range of subdivisions in the Canyon Lake area:

Newly added subdivisions include: Belle Oaks Bulverde Hills City of Bulverde Copper Canyon Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe Edgebrooke Glenwood Hidden Trails Hwy 281 North Lantana Ridge Oakland Estates River Crossing Riverwood Estates Saddleridge Singing Hills Spring Branch Meadows The Crossing @ Spring Creek Ventana The Woods @ Spring Branch

Previously notified subdivisions where the boil water notice remains in effect include: Canyon Lake Acres Canyon Lake Island Canyon Lake Shores Cascada at Canyon Lake Enclave subdivision Comal Hills Cougar Ridge Deer River Devils Backbone Heights Glenmare Hancock Canyon Hancock Oaks Hills Hancock Hillcrest Estates Lake of the Hills Lakewood Hills Mystic Bluff Mystic Shores North Lake Estates Rancho Del Lago West Rocky Creek Ranch RCM-Cypress Lake Gardens RCM-Rebecca Creek Estates RCM-Rebecca Creek Park RCM-Springs @ Rebecca Creek Scenic Terrace Stallion Estates Stallion Springs The Summit @ Fischer Summit North Serenity Oaks Tamarack Shores Tanglewood Shores The Point The Cedars



Customers are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, and personal hygiene, like showering and brushing their teeth.

Vulnerable groups, including children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems, are especially urged to follow these precautions.

“We prioritize the quality and reliability of our water services, and we continuously monitor and improve our systems to meet the highest standards,” the company said in a statement posted on its website. “Your health and trust are our top priorities, and we remain dedicated to transparency, safety, and exceptional service in every community we serve.”

Customers will be notified when the water is safe for consumption and the boil water notice is rescinded.

Anyone with questions may call Texas Water Company at 830-312-4600 or email waterquality@txwaterco.com.

