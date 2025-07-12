Volunteers line up in Kerrville to help with flood recovery

KERRVILLE, Texas – Volunteers are arriving in droves in Kerrville on Saturday to aid in flood recovery.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management secured Tivy Antler Stadium as the official registration and check-in site for volunteers wanting to help the community this weekend.

Check-in opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, and KSAT’s Devan Karp and Alexis Montalbo captured vehicles lining up shortly afterwards.

One group of volunteers told KSAT they traveled from Wylie, a suburb of Dallas, to help in any way they could.

“We wanted to help our community out. We’re all Texans, we all bleed red, we got to do our part,” one volunteer said, adding they arrived in Kerrville at 2 a.m.

“I want to help my people out, and my people are fellow Texans,” another said.

Volunteers can head to Antler Stadium, located at Highway 16 and Holdsworth Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All volunteers must register in advance through Texas Community Recovery here.

Upon arrival at the stadium, volunteers will be required to sign waivers and undergo a brief safety orientation before starting any assignments.

“This organized effort will help ensure a safe and effective response as the community comes together to support neighbors in need,” Kerrville officials said in a news release.

Click here for other ways to help first responders and others affected by the Hill Country floods.

