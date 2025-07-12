Candlelight vigil held in Kerrville to honor victims of July 4 flooding

KERRVILLE, Texas – Dozens of people gathered Friday night at a growing memorial wall in Kerrville to honor the lives lost in the devastating July 4 floods that tore through the Hill Country and other parts of Central Texas.

The candlelight vigil brought together survivors, families, and faith leaders from across the state, offering prayers, support and stories of resilience in the face of tragedy.

Among those in attendance was Michelle McGuire, a flood survivor who was swept out of her home during the storm.

“I get sucked out of my bedroom, washed into the kitchen, and into the back room; and the door that normally opens in was gone,” McGuire recalled.

“I’m like, listen, I know you’re not ready for me (Jesus) and I’m not ready for you, I don’t want my mom to have to bury me, and I’m just praying.”

Despite her own near-death experience, McGuire said she quickly shifted from being rescued to helping others — something she believes is part of her purpose.

“I’m going to be there. I’m going to be of service,” said McGuire, a longtime teacher and coach. “It’s what I’ve done all my life.”

The memorial wall, filled with photos of victims, continues to grow as officials confirm more deaths. Some photos are marked “Still Missing,” while others are still waiting to be posted.

The images serve as a solemn reminder that behind every number is a name, a face and a family.

“It’s horrific, and we all know each other,” McGuire said. “We’re brothers and sisters.”

Even children have stepped up to help. Three girls from Fredericksburg attended the vigil to support those impacted.

“Our friend Amaya was in it,” one girl said. “She was very close to the flood.”

“She made it out okay, she texted us a picture and it looked really bad,” another added.

The girls handed out bracelets and $50 gift cards to flood victims as part of their own grassroots relief effort.

Bishop Julian Dobbs offered words of comfort to the grieving crowd.

“We’re here to bring God’s love, God’s comfort, and God’s grace to a town that is hurting,” Dobbs said.

The memorial has also become a tribute to the many children who were killed in the flooding, with dozens of stuffed animals laid beneath the wall.

As the community continues to mourn, residents say they are leaning on each other — and their faith — to carry them through the heartbreak.

