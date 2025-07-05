Shakira pledges to donate portion of concert proceeds to Hill Country floods disaster relief

SAN ANTONIO – Hours before taking the stage at the Alamodome, Shakira announced she would donate a portion of proceeds from her July 5 concert to support families affected by the Hill Country floods.

The Colombian singer-songwriter said the money would go to the Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who she said is providing disaster relief to families impacted by the floods.

“I just landed in San Antonio, devastated to hear the news of the floods, the deaths, and the girls still missing,” Shakira said in a social media post, which was written in Spanish. “I can only think of their families and their immense pain.”

At least 43 people have died due to flooding along the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country on the Fourth of July, Kerr County officials said in a news conference Saturday evening.

Multiple people are presumed missing, including 27 campers from Camp Mystic who are still unaccounted for as of Saturday.

In the post, Shakira invited her fans to join her in donating to the organization through its website.

Shakira’s San Antonio concert, originally scheduled for Nov. 16, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center, was postponed due to high demand.

She was supposed to perform last month at the Alamodome but postponed the performance again due to structural issues.

