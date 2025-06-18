Shakira’s concert at the Alamodome rescheduled for July, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all Shakira fans.

After the Colombian singer-songwriter’s Alamodome concert was postponed due to “structural issues” last Friday, a new date has been announced for Shakira’s stop in San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

A spokesperson for the Alamodome, Richard Oliver, confirmed to KSAT that Shakira’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 5.

Oliver said fans can still use their previous tickets to attend the rescheduled concert.

BACKGROUND

Shakira’s concert scheduled for last Friday night at the Alamodome was postponed, according to Oliver.

Oliver told KSAT that Alamodome officials were initially not letting people inside due to unspecified “ongoing issues.”

He later confirmed that the concert was postponed.

Live Nation Entertainment said in a statement that the concert was postponed because of “structural issues.”

The entire statement from the company can be read below:

“Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shakira posted on Facebook that the structural damage was related to her stage.

The Colombian singer-songwriter‘s concert was originally slated for the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 16, 2024. However, Shakira announced a venue change to stadiums “due to unprecedented fan demand.”

Shakira’s concerts, previously scheduled for Washington, D.C. and Boston earlier in 2025, were also canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also: