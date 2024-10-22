Shakira concert to move to Alamodome next year; tickets go on sale this Friday

Shakira is coming to San Antonio for her highly anticipated “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.”

SAN ANTONIO – Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira announced she is moving her North American tour dates, including her visit to the Alamo City.

Shakira initially stated last April that she would perform at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 16 of this year, but that has now changed to June 13, 2025, at the Alamodome.

“Due to unprecedented fan demand, the legend expands to stadiums on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” the Alamodome posted on their social media page.

Presale tickets are available for the new time and venue beginning on Friday.

Fans who have already bought tickets through Ticketmaster should receive a refund in the next 14 to 21 days, along with priority access to sales for the new concert dates.

Shakira confirmed the move, along with other changes to her tour, last Friday on her Instagram.

Part of the post’s caption (translated to English) reads, “I’m so excited to share with you my best show yet. Thank you all for supporting me and inspiring me to continue to excel, I can’t wait to celebrate with you all in May!”

However, some fans of the pop sensation can’t lie — they aren’t happy about the change.

Here are what a few social media users had to say:

“This was a bad call Shakira, you could have just added performances at the same venues. I feel bad for all those who booked hotels and flights for canceled dates.”

“I bought the tickets for us and my aunt who will be coming from Turkey!!! We had plans! This is very disrespectful for your fans!!!”

“So disappointed about @shakira canceling the original shows with less than a month to go. I appreciated the fact that she was doing a tour in “smaller” venues because they can be more “personal”. If the issue was the high demand, she could have extended her tour like other artists do. Definitely not going through the hassle of repurchasing tickets here.”

“I had been waiting for this concert since April, I was going with 4 friends that live in different states. We are so sad because now it’s going to get more expensive to get good sits.”

“I got a refund and won’t be rebooking. Simple as that.”