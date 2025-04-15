San Antonio City Council District 3 race heats up as 3 candidates challenge incumbent Phyllis J. Viagran

SAN ANTONIO – Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2025 page.

Several candidates are looking to dethrone incumbent Phyllis J. Viagran in the San Antonio City Council District 3 race.

Larry La Rose, Kenneth Thomas, and Kendra Wilkerson are the three candidates vying for a seat in the 2025 General Election for District 3.

Viagran, who’s from the South Side, was first elected to serve District 3 in 2021. She dominantly retained her seat in the 2023, Bexar County election results show.

Viagran currently serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee. She also serves on other committees, including Economic and Workforce Development, Planning and Community Development and Community Health.

With past career stops with the San Antonio Police Department and Visit San Antonio, Viagran has experience with public service and community advocacy.

As far as the candidates for District 3 go, La Rose is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended John Jay High School.

Thomas currently works as a production associate, according to his filing checklist for the 2025 General Election. He’s resided in District 3 for eight years.

Wilkerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Her career experience includes working as an educator.

Some of Wilkerson’s missions for her campaign are to attain affordable health care, make strides in renewable energy and lower the cost of education.

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

