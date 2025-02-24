The San Antonio mayor and council races are set. Could the ballot order sway the outcome of a packed race?

SAN ANTONIO – The ballot order for San Antonio’s May 3 election is set, including for the packed crowd of mayoral candidates.

The San Antonio City Clerk’s Office held a state-required lottery in council chambers Monday morning to determine the order in which candidates will be listed on the ballot. Facing the council dais on which they hope to sit, dozens of candidates, their representatives, or the city clerk herself drew numbers from a box.

Recommended Videos

Some political insiders believe ballot placement can give candidates an edge. If no one receives at least 50% of the vote in the May 3 election, which is widely expected in the mayor’s race, the top two finishers will head to a June 7 runoff election.

“I think folks are going to want to downplay it. But research shows that ballot placement does matter‚" said Laura Barberena, who is managing or consulting on several campaigns, including Councilman Manny Pelaez’s mayoral run.

With 27 people in the mayor’s race, she believes it’s likely the list of candidates will take up two or more screens on the county’s electronic voting machines.

While campaign spending can help boost a candidate’s name recognition, she said, “low-inform” voters may scan the first screen and “think of who the name ID is for that person and move on.”

“So it (ballot placement) will have some impact. You know, will it be the — change the outcome of the election? We don’t know,” Barberene said. “There are so many people running that, you know, a few percentage points could make a difference of who’ll end up in the runoff.”

The Bexar County Elections Office did not return KSAT’s call Monday asking about the ballot layout.

Standing out, or even being recognized, in the crowded field will be a challenge.

An October poll from the University of Texas at San Antonio Center for Public Opinion Research poll in October asked about support for seven early candidates. Pollsters found nearly 71% of voters either weren’t familiar with any of the candidates or didn’t know whom they would be supporting.

And none of the voters KSAT spoke to Monday could name even two of the 27 candidates competing for their votes. The only names any of the voters offered up, Julián Castro and Ron Nirenberg, aren’t on the ballot.

Castro left the mayor’s seat in 2014 to be U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Barack Obama. Nirenberg, the current mayor, will be forced out in June after serving the maximum eight years.

Nirenberg’s absence from the ballot makes this the first mayor’s race in 16 years without an incumbent, which has helped fuel the tidal wave of candidates.

>>> Who’s running for San Antonio mayor? Packed crowd vies for open seat

The ballot order for each of the council and mayoral races is below:

Mayor

Rolando Pablos Sonia Traut Robert T Melvin Christopher Reyes Jade McCullough Brandon Gonzales Tim Westley Manny Pelaez Bill Ruppel Armando Dominguez Adriana Rocha Garcia Gina Ortiz Jones Diana Flores Uriegas Clayton Perry John Courage Chris Herring James “Jae” Melvin Andrew Fernandez Vicencio G Zambrano Arturo Espinosa April Guadarrama Michael “Sam” Samaniego Beto Altamirano Robert Salinas Melissa Cabello Havrda Mauricio Mau Sanchez Santos Alvarado

Council District 1

Julisa Medrano-Guerra Matthew J Gauna Sukh Kaur (Incumbent) Ramiro Gonzales Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz Maureen Galindo Susan Strawn Anita Marie Kegley Patty Gibbons Arnulfo Ortiz

Council District 2

Sean Hanlin Stephanie E Powell Carla-Joy Sisco Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (Incumbent) Bryant Livingston Kizzie D Thomas Sonya Moore Rose Requenez Hill

Council District 3

Kendra Wilkerson

Phyllis J Viagran (Incumbent)

Larry La Rose

Kenneth Thomas

WITHDRAWN - Mai Elsberry

Council District 4 - No incumbent

Gregorio De La Paz Ernest Arrellano Johnathon Cruz Jose “Pepe” Martinez Edward Mungia

Council District 5

Pablo Arriaga III Teri Castillo (Incumbent) Raymond Zavala

Council District 6 - No incumbent

Vanessa Chavez Kelly Ann Gonzalez Ric Galvan “San” Carlos Antonio Raymond Chris Baecker Bobby Herrera Gerald Lopez Lawson Alaniz-Picasso

Council District 7

Marina Alderete Gavito (Incumbent) Cynthia Lugo Alderete Trinity Haddox

Council District 8 - No incumbent

Sakib Shaikh Cesario Garcia Cindy Onyekwelu Rodney “Rod” Kidd Ivalis Meza Gonzalez Paula McGee

Council District 9 - No incumbent

Angi Taylor Aramburu Emily Joy Garza Daniel Mezza Misty Spears Celest N Tidwell April Chang Tristen Hoffman

Council District 10

Roy Anthony II Marc Whyte (Incumbent) Clint W Norton Mark Duane O’Donnell Eric Litaker