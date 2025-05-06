Morrissey concert in San Antonio rescheduled again

British singer Morrissey performs at the 53rd annual Vina del Mar International Song Festival, in Vina del Mar, Chile, Friday Feb. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

SAN ANTONIO – An upcoming sold-out Morrissey show has been rescheduled to January, according to an email sent to ticket buyers.

The former frontman of The Smiths was expected to perform on Thursday at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

With the postponement, the singer has missed out on four San Antonio show dates in a row, dating back to 2016.

Ticket buyers received an email Tuesday afternoon that said the concert has been postponed to Jan. 10, 2026.

Last week, Morrissey cancelled two California shows due to a “severe sinusitis attack”.

In a social post, he told fans that the tour would resume on May 5 in Tucson, Arizona. However, that show was later cancelled on the day of the concert.

Ticket buyers for the tour’s remaining shows in Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia and Florida have also reported their shows as being postponed.

Since The Smiths’ prominence in the 1980s, Morrissey has found success as a solo artist for close to four decades.

The singer’s forthcoming album “Bonfire of Teenagers” was announced in May of 2021 but has since also faced a series of postponements for its release.

Neither Morrissey nor Boeing Center at Tech Port has announced the rescheduling or provided details on the move.

