Austin City Limits announces star-studded lineup for 2025 music festival

Headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, among others

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin City Limits, Music, Austin, Things to Do
Sabrina Carpenter performs a medley during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello, Invision)

AUSTIN – Austin City Limits has released its star-studded lineup for this year’s music festival, with tickets going on sale Tuesday.

ACL weekend one will be held Oct. 3-5, with weekend two following Oct. 10-12 in Austin’s Zilker Park.

Headliners for ACL include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit and Doechii.

Other favorites in the lineup include T-Pain, Feid, Empire of the Sun and Cage the Elephant, among various artists. (See poster below.)

Three-day tickets for both ACL weekends will go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

ACL 2025 LINUP (CREDIT: AUSTIN CITY LIMITS)

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

