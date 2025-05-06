Austin City Limits announces star-studded lineup for 2025 music festival

AUSTIN – Austin City Limits has released its star-studded lineup for this year’s music festival, with tickets going on sale Tuesday.
ACL weekend one will be held Oct. 3-5, with weekend two following Oct. 10-12 in Austin’s Zilker Park.
Headliners for ACL include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit and Doechii.
Other favorites in the lineup include T-Pain, Feid, Empire of the Sun and Cage the Elephant, among various artists. (See poster below.)
Three-day tickets for both ACL weekends will go on sale at noon on Tuesday.