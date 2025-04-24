Lil Jon, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mike Jones among artists headlining 2nd annual Tacos & Tequila Festival

The 2nd Annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts from the 1990s and 2000s.

After debuting last year, the Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning with some household names that will make you feel nostalgic.

In a press release, the festival announced there will be performances from Lil Jon, Ginuwine, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Xzibit, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Mike Jones, Murphy Lee and DJ Ashton Martin.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at Retama Park, located at 1 Retama Pkwy.

Times for the performances have not been announced.

There will also be food vendors, handcrafted margaritas, a tequila tasting lounge, lucha-style wrestling, a queso and salsa smackdown, a Chihuahua beauty pageant (register your pup here), live DJs, and art installations, a press release stated.

For those interested in attending, tickets are on sale now and range from $69 (general admission) to $159 (VIP).

There are also VIP Party Deck Passes available for $250 per person.

This festival is only for people 21 and older.

If you’re interested in purchasing any tickets, visit here.