Alamodome tells Post Malone concert-goers to plan ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Post Malone is coming to the Alamo City on Wednesday, and if you’re planning to attend, the Alamodome said you should plan ahead.

The venue is projecting at least 40,000 fans to attend “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour,” featuring Jelly Roll and guest Sierra Ferrell. The event is to begin at 6:30 p.m.

While parking is available at the Alamodome, it is limited. However, VIA plans to have a Park & Ride option available for the event.

All VIAs will go from VIA’s center at 151 Crossroads Blvd and head to the Alamodome.

According to VIA, the service to the Alamodome will operate from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the return service will run for one hour after the event concludes.

The fee is $1.30 each way, with discounts available for students and seniors.

The Alamodome will open parking starting at 2 p.m. A release from the venue said the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the concert.

However, the H-E-B Plaza will open at 3:30 p.m. for early shopping and food and beverage availability.

You can find downtown street and lane closures with our Traffic Authority or the city’s website.

You can find information on San Antonio’s available downtown parking here.